Scotland

The papers: Football in the Commons and Dundee jobs boost

  • 22 November 2018
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page features a picture of Livingston MP Hannah Bardell playing keepy uppy in the Commons debating chamber. She was one of five cross party MPs who were told off by the Speaker for the stunt.
Image caption Dundee could be handed a jobs lifeline, according to The Courier. The paper has an interview with the businessman behind a firm which aims to create 500 jobs in the city by building and running an oil and gas decommissioning vessel.
Image caption The Herald's front page features the story about a sugar supplement that could fight cancerous tumours. It says a study by scientists in Glasgow has found that mannose also helped make chemotherapy more effective.
Image caption "Spoonful of sugar" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Express, which is also leading with the mannose study. The paper says the sugar can be found in cranberries.
Image caption The i is reporting on plans to try and curb Scotland's obesity epidemic. A consultation has been launched by Food Standards Scotland which aims to find out if there is public support for limiting calorie content in restaurant dishes.
Image caption The consultation is also the lead story in the Scotsman, which says limits on portion sizes could be introduced at cafes and restaurants. The paper also has an interview with the mother of a teenager who took his own life at Polmont Young Offenders' Institution.
Image caption The case of British research student Matthew Hedges, who was jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates after being accused of spying, appears on many front pages. The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the sentencing hearing lasted "just five minutes".
Image caption An interview with Mr Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, leads Scotland edition of The Times. In it, she suggests the 31-year-old was failed by the Foreign Office's "appalling" handling of the case. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has pledged to meet Ms Tejada on Thursday, and warned the UAE of "repercussions".
Image caption With Theresa May visiting Brussels in a bid to tie up the Brexit deal, the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph picks over the bones of last week's cabinet meeting, at which the prime minister fought to win senior ministers' backing for the plan.
Image caption Aberdeen City Council is still looking at bids from firms who want the chance to transform Union Terrace Gardens, according to The Press & Journal. The paper says the completion date has been delayed by a year.
Image caption The National is reporting on tweets from Nicola Sturgeon, who has reacted to the prime minister's comments on Brexit. Theresa May had told MPs that she would not be following the first minister's "alternative plans" to stay in the single market and the customs union.
Image caption Several tabloids use images from I'm a Celebrity on their front pages but another TV favourite is the source of the Daily Star's splash. It reports that the online identity of Alan Halsall - Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs - has been cloned.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a Scottish widow whose "toy boy husband" was murdered in Sri Lanka. The paper says she has now returned to Scotland minus her life savings.

