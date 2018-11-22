Image copyright Mary's Meals Image caption Gerard Butler says he is "inspired by the genius" behind Mary's Meals

Gerard Butler has visited one of the poorest countries in the world to highlight the work of a Scottish charity.

The Paisley-born actor's trip to Haiti came just weeks after his Malibu home was destroyed in the Californian wildfires.

In a tweet, he said he was "cheered up to no end" by the experience after an "eventful couple of weeks".

Mary's Meals feeds more than 40,000 children in Haiti every day.

The Hollywood star shared a meal with some of the pupils who are being helped by the charity.

Image copyright Mary's Meals Image caption The Scottish actor said he was "cheered up" by the experience after his house was destroyed in wildfires

Mary's Meals feeds 1,361,586 children every school day in 17 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean.

Mr Butler joined pupils at Ecole Communautaire Saint Michel de Morne Mouton in the town of Mirebalais to see the impact the project makes.

In a post on Twitter, he said: "What an eventful couple of weeks.

"Been cheered up to no end by these beautiful souls who despite living in a country that has gone through so much hardship, have nothing but love to give. A real lesson for me right now."

Image copyright Gerard Butler Image caption Gerard Butler has tweeted images from the trip

He added: "Mary's Meals is such a simple idea. I'm inspired by the genius behind it, and how it promotes responsibility in everybody.

"It's a very efficient way to essentially enhance the lives of so many in poor countries and it can be developed and extended so cheaply.

"I've been cheered up no end by these beautiful souls who, despite living in a country that has gone through so much hardship, have nothing but love to give.

"Communities are transformed by what Mary's Meals does to feed children in a place of education. I've seen it in action in Liberia and now Haiti."

The Argyll-based charity began feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002 and has since expanded around the world.