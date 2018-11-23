Scotland

The papers: Brexit fishing 'betrayal' and driverless buses

  • 23 November 2018
Image copyright Herald
Image caption Theresa May faces criticism over her Brexit deal on all sides, according to The Herald, including an accusation from Nicola Sturgeon that she is "selling out" Scotland's fishermen.
Image copyright NAtional
Image caption The National also focuses on fishing rights, claiming they have been bargained away during Brexit negotiations.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail continues to back Theresa May's deal, its headline echoing her appeal that it's now time to get on with it.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express carries an image of the prime minister addressing a largely empty House of Commons and asks: "Can we trust our MPs to deliver on the referendum?".
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the news that Scotland could be the first part of the UK to see driverless buses, with plans for a service to run between Fife and Edinburgh in 2020.
Image copyright PAndJ
Image caption As the first oil starts flowing from the Clair Ridge project, The Press and Journal hails it as a "vote of confidence" in the North Sea offshore industry.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The knife attack on a health worker at a hospital in Ayrshire is the lead for the Scottish Sun
Image copyright Daily REcord
Image caption The front page of the Daily Record reports that the daughter of Glasgow bin lorry crash driver Harry Clarke has been convicted of vandalising a man's van
Image copyright Inewspaper
Image caption A crackdown on visas for international students is causing a financial crisis for universities, according to the i newspaper
Image copyright Courier
Image caption 'Signed, sealed - time to deliver' is the headline for the Courier as it reports on the signing of the Tay Cities Deal which should herald £700m of investment
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Times leads with calls on advertisers to boycott technology giants like Facebook and Google until they show they "are serious" about tackling online terrorist material
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports that comedian Peter Kay is ready to make a comeback in a new project with Car Share co-star Sian Gibson

