The Telegraph reports that it has seen leaked Cabinet papers which suggest Mrs May will try to refocus the Brexit debate on migration in the run up to MPs voting on her Brexit deal. In an attempt to win over Eurosceptic MPs within the Tory party, Mrs May will announce plans to curb low-skilled migration by offering an 11-month visa with "restricted entitlements and rights", the paper reports. Meanwhile, the British Army chief has said Russia is a greater threat to UK security than the so-called Islamic State.