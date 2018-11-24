Scotland

The papers: Polmont mental health probe and child obesity trial

  • 24 November 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with news that an independent review of mental health services at Polmont Young Offenders' Institute is to be carried out. It follows demands for urgent action by families and campaigners after the deaths of two inmates.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record has an interview with the widow of a soldier who took his own life calling on the defence secretary to take action over "the cycle of death that is consuming British war heroes".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun says security cameras at the hospital where a health worker was stabbed have been switched off for up to 10 years. The paper claims NHS bosses confirmed the CCTV blackout as police try to find the person who attacked a 42-year-old woman at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports on a Scottish government consultation which it says suggests most Scots back plans to reform the law so that people can self-declare their gender. It says those who took part in the survey have also supported proposals to create a legally-recognised third gender for people who do not identify as either male or female.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Police Scotland has blamed UK government benefit cuts for a significant rise in robberies across Scotland. There were 880 robberies throughout Scotland between April and June - an increase of 12% on the same time last year.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that children as young as three are being "targeted" in anti-obesity trials in Scottish nurseries. The Paper says that chairs are removed so that youngsters must stand during activities such as drawing and craft to reduce the amount of time spent sitting.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph reports that it has seen leaked Cabinet papers which suggest Mrs May will try to refocus the Brexit debate on migration in the run up to MPs voting on her Brexit deal. In an attempt to win over Eurosceptic MPs within the Tory party, Mrs May will announce plans to curb low-skilled migration by offering an 11-month visa with "restricted entitlements and rights", the paper reports. Meanwhile, the British Army chief has said Russia is a greater threat to UK security than the so-called Islamic State.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i looks ahead to Sunday's special EU summit, where EU leaders will formally sign off the Brexit deal which has already been agreed. Prime Minister Theresa May is flying into Brussels for more talks on Saturday with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. The paper says Mrs May will then embark on a "nationwide tour" to sell the deal directly to the public.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National has an interview with a couple who are EU citizens who have made their home in Scotland saying they will return to Europe rather than face Brexit without a second Scottish independence referendum.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express features the mother of a murder victim whose killer carried out an acid attack after being freed questioning "why he was allowed back into society".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier says children from across Tayside and Fife will benefit from a state-of-the-art theatre suite when the refurbishment of Tayside Children's Hospital is completed in 2020.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition says nearly £650,000 has been spent on teacher relocation packages in the north and north east in the past year, according to figures which "lay bare the scale of the schools recruitment crisis".

