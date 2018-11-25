Scotland

The papers: Theresa May's Brexit 'plea to the nation'

  • 25 November 2018
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads with Theresa May's direct plea to the British public to support her Brexit deal. In her almost 800-word "letter to the nation" - which the Mail calls "extraordinary" - Mrs May promises her deal will lead to a "brighter future" when "we put aside the labels of Leave and Remain for good".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National takes a very different view on things. It says the momentum for Scottish independence is growing as the UK government brings "the Brexit wolf to the door". The paper also reports on DUP leader Arlene Foster claiming Theresa May's Brexit deal poses a greater threat to the UK than a government led by Jeremy Corbyn.
Image copyright Sunday Express
Image caption The Express urges its readers to look at Mrs May's letter in full and "decide for yourself". The newspaper says the prime minister has listed "40 reasons to back the deal" alongside her "impassioned" appeal to the public. "She hopes voter pressure will persuade waverers in Parliament to vote her way", the paper says.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Elsewhere, Scotland on Sunday says a lack of helicopter support is leaving Scottish mountain rescue teams fearing for their safety. It has a special report on the volunteers accusing the air service of "a casual disregard" for their wellbeing.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail says a lawyer's career has been ruined by a "bungled bullying probe". The paper has an interview with Ceri Evans who was one of three women to make a complaint against the same male boss at the Public Defence Solicitors' Office. She ended up off work for two years after the Scottish Legal Aid Board wrongly gave details of her case to the man she had accused.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post has carried out an investigation which, it claims, shows that a donor's organs can give transplant patients an "aggressive, lethal cancer". The paper says one patient died within weeks of getting a new liver.

