Scotland

The papers: Mother dies in mountain rescue drama

  • 27 November 2018
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the story of a woman who died after falling near Glen Coe. The paper says the woman was trying to get help for her 23-year-old daughter, who was injured during a hill walk, but died after falling into a small hollow.
Image caption Scottish energy firms are among the worst offenders for keeping callers on hold the longest, with average waiting times up to half and hour, according to The Herald.
Image caption The Courier claims that a bid to bring the Stone of Destiny "home" to Perthshire could be wrecked by Edinburgh Castle after managers at the capital landmark said they wanted to keep the artefact.
Image caption A new report is recommending that additional benefits should be given to Scotland 's poorest families to ease pressure during the school holidays, writes the i newspaper.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says that a Perthshire dad is facing eviction after his son threw a party in his absence that resulted in £5,000 worth of damage to their rented property.
Image caption Nearly 3,000 teaching posts across Scotland had to be re-advertised over the past three years because the initial search failed to find suitable candidates, according to the front page of The Scotsman.
Image caption Donald Trump has warned Britain that it "may not be able to trade with the US" because of Theresa May's Brexit deal, writes The Telegraph, which adds the comments could "torpedo" the prime minister's hopes of getting the plan through the Commons.
Image caption Likewise, The Scottish Daily Mail writes that President Trump has "stuck the boot" into Mrs May by claiming her Brexit plan could scupper a future US trade deal.
Image caption Staying with Brexit, The National is adamant that any televised leaders' debate about EU withdrawal should include Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.
Image caption The Times leads on an English family court case which saw a council invite a jailed sex offender to play a part in the future of the child of a woman he raped. Officials say they are investigating whether it was the result of an error or systemic failings.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express quotes a University of Strathclyde study suggesting that up to 100,000 Scots children are obese, twice the number first thought.
Image caption The Daily Star devotes its front page to an attempt by locals to have a cafe named Nice Baps closed because of objections to its name.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites