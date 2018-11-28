Scotland

The papers: 'Fighting talk' from Sturgeon

  • 28 November 2018
Image caption The Herald headlines Nicola Sturgeon's warnings over Theresa May's Brexit deal as "fighting talk", and reports how the first minister has accused the prime minister of "running scared" of a TV debate.
Image caption The National also leads with warnings from Ms Sturgeon about Theresa May's Brexit deal. The first minister claims that Scots will be £1,600 worse off under the controversial plans.
Image caption The Scotsman puts a big figure of £9bn on the cost of the prime minister's Brexit plans to Scotland. The paper reports Theresa May is due in Scotland as part of her tour of the UK.
Image caption The people want Tory MPs to back the prime minister's Brexit deal, according to a poll in the Scottish Daily Mail. It reports 52% say Mrs May's deal is the best on offer.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also says Ms Sturgeon has accused the prime minister of "running scared" by avoiding her calls for a TV debate on the Brexit deal.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the prime minister has prompted accusations of a cover-up by refusing to publish the full legal advice behind her Brexit deal.
Image caption Away from Brexit, the state of the nation's health service is the focus for the i newspaper on its front page, which states that medics are claiming targets are being prioritised over patient care.
Image caption A drugs gang that the Daily Record likens to something from TV's Breaking Bad drama is facing jail after being convicted of making fake Valium pills at Scotland's biggest drugs factory.
Image caption The Times reports how a rape victim has waived her anonymity to call for a change in the law after the man who raped her was offered a stake in her child's future by social workers.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the same story about the Rotherham rape victim and her son under the headline: Scandal of rapist given rights over victim's child.
Image caption A drama that unfolded in a north-east fishing town is a front page story in the Press and Journal. The paper reports a man has been charged after a mystery package was sent to a laundrette in the town.
Image caption New figures suggesting fewer than a third of pregnant women in Dundee are of a healthy weight has prompted calls for controls on the sale of junk food, reports The Courier.
Image caption The Daily Star takes a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Brexit, labelling it "boring" and instead calling on the prime minister to "intervene" in a controversial plot line in the TV soap Coronation Street.

