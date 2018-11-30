Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 23 - 30 November

  • 30 November 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 - 30 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Loch Voil Image copyright Claire Woodward-Nutt
Image caption A misty morning on Loch Voil captured by Claire Woodward-Nutt from Glasgow
Burghead harbour Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption A beautiful sunset over Burghead harbour captured by Tom McPherson from nearby Hopeman
Bow Fiddle Rock, Portknockie Image copyright John Lang
Image caption John Lang from Bridge of Weir stumbled across "Bow Fiddle Rock" one morning during a visit to Portknockie
Caledonian Canal Image copyright Raymond Jowett
Image caption These colourful reflections were captured by Raymond Jowett as he cycled along the Caledonian Canal between Fort Augustus and Loch Oich
Robin in Findhorn Image copyright Alistair Baldie
Image caption Alistair Baldie found this robin basking in the sun in Findhorn in Morayshire
Loch Striven sunrise Image copyright Carrie Devereaux
Image caption An autumnal sunrise at Loch Striven captured by Carrie Devereaux
Broughty Ferry Castle in Dundee Image copyright Marion McMurdo
Image caption Marion McMurdo took this shot of Broughty Ferry Castle on a chilly but clear afternoon
Inchmahome Priory Image copyright David Crum
Image caption David Crum took this shot of Inchmahome Priory on the Lake of Menteith as the afternoon light was fading
Highland Wildlife Park Image copyright Jacob Timney
Image caption Jacob Timney captured these majestic deer in Highland Wildlife Park near the Cairngorms
Findhorn Bay Image copyright Mike Dunlop
Image caption This shot of a spectacular sunset was taken by Mike Dunlop at Findhorn Bay
Sgorr Dhearg Image copyright Susan Morrow
Image caption Susan Morrow climbed to the top of Sgorr Dhearg and took a photo of the stunning scenery
Ullapool Image copyright Dominic Turner
Image caption Captured by Dominic Turner as he headed for the ferry in Ullapool on a bright and frosty morning
Swan pond Culzean Castle Image copyright Allison Thorburn
Image caption This impressive shot was taken by Allison Thorburn at the pond near Culzean Castle
Loch Morlich Image copyright Julia Macphie
Image caption Three year-old Hannah Macphie enjoying a walk and paddle on Loch Morlich beach whilst on holiday in Aviemore
The pier at Collieston in Aberdeenshire Image copyright Sarah MacPherson
Image caption Sarah MacPherson captured this sunset over the pier at Collieston in Aberdeenshire
Tweed Valley Image copyright Jonathan Cruickshank
Image caption A view of Tweed Valley in the Scottish Borders captured by Jonathan Cruickshank
Beinn a'Chrulaiste in Glencoe Image copyright Stewart Morris
Image caption After climbing Beinn a'Chrulaiste in Glencoe, Stewart Morris captured someone deciding to take a short cut to the bottom
River Tweed near St. Boswells Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Captured by Curtis Welsh whilst walking along the River Tweed near St. Boswells
Highland cow Image copyright Mhairi Hastie Smith
Image caption Mhairi Hastie Smith bumped into this Highland coo strolling along the road
Loch Morlich Image copyright Jan Rusin
Image caption Jan Rusin captured this peaceful scene whilst on a walk with his wife on the shore of Loch Morlich in the Glenmore area of the Cairngorm National Park
All images are subject to copyright

