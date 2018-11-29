Scotland

The papers: Bank of England chief's Brexit economy warnings

  • 29 November 2018
Image caption Economic warnings by Bank of England governor Mark Carney on the impact of Brexit dominate many of the newspapers. The Times says the Bank of England and Treasury assessments will be seized upon by Theresa May in her attempt to persuade MPs to back her Brexit plan. But it says there seemed little sign the PM had begun to win over her critics.
Image caption The Daily Express calls the Bank of England warning "project hysteria" - saying Mark Carney faced a furious backlash over his dire warnings. It says critics accused him of meddling in politics.
Image caption The Herald says Theresa May told MPs a rejection of her Brexit plan would result in "chaos" as Mr Carney warned of a recession "worse than the 2008 financial slump" should Britain leave the EU without a deal.
Image caption The Scotsman says a no-deal Brexit would trigger the deepest recession for a century "and send house prices falling by a third", according to the Bank of England boss. The bank's analysis also suggests the pound would crash and inflation would soar.
Image caption The i focuses on the Bank of England's warning that a no-deal Brexit could herald the worst economic slump since World War Two. It notes that Brexit supporters have accused the Bank of reviving "Project Fear".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's headline describes Bank of England governor Mark Carney's grim warning on the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit as "project hysteria". The phrase comes from comments made by leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Image caption However, the Daily Mail says the prime minister's Brexit plan has won "crucial support" from Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom. The senior cabinet Eurosceptic delivered a huge boost to Theresa May with her backing, says the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says a man who was cleared of murdering his mother 13 years ago could face a second trial. The paper reports that prosecutors have launched a bid to use double jeopardy laws to retry 34-year-old Sean Flynn.
Image caption The National devotes its front page to saying it is refusing to cover Theresa May's visit to Scotland after the paper claimed it was not allowed into the prime minister's press event.
Image caption The Daily Star says more High Street stores are stocking models of unicorns and mythical creatures rather than baubles and tinsel as millennial shoppers snub traditional Christmas decorations.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition says a far-right group calling itself the Scottish Nationalist Society is recruiting new members in the city.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition says a care home in Tain has been told to improve by Christmas after inspectors found "a litany of problems" during an unannounced visit.

