Scotland

The papers: Lockerbie families 'spied on' and rail bosses probe

  • 30 November 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with relatives of victims of the Lockerbie bombing claiming that they have been repeatedly bugged by the security services. The paper also claims to have seen previously classified files that say then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher was advised the families should be put under observation.
Image copyright The Sun
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a call for criminal investigations into British soldiers who served during the troubles in Northern Ireland to be halted. The paper says a veteran has written a "damning letter" to government officials calling for an amnesty.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says Network Rail is being probed by the transport regulator. The managers for Scotland's railways have faced accusations that they are to blame for most of the delays which have seen ScotRail forced to settle 65,000 claims from passengers in nine months.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail says Thursday was an "insult to every rail user". On the day Network Rail was criticised for failing to deliver a reliable service, its former boss was presented with his CBE at Buckingham Palace, it reports.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record has an interview with a cyclist who was hit by an alleged drink and drugs driver in a Spanish death crash. Scott Gordon criticises the fact that the female driver is still to face trial 11 months on. Oil worker Mr Gordon suffered a punctured lung, a broken jaw, right arm and legs in the crash on the Costa Blanca, which also left three of his triathlete friends dead.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National accuses Prime Minister Theresa May of "running scared" after she refused to debate with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a live TV "showdown" over Brexit. Mrs May has agreed to go head-to-head with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition reports on the company which operates the CairnGorm Mountain Funicular Railway and snowsports centre being placed into administration.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says it has been revealed that rock star Ozzy Osbourne needed to have emergency treatment after getting an infection from a manicure.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition says a move to raise council cash by selling advertising spaces in schools has been branded "deeply concerning". It is understood Perth and Kinross Council, which has previously carried advertising on bin lorries, is considering the proposal.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the number of Tory MPs who have spoken out against Theresa May's Brexit deal has hit 100. The PM's "charm offensive" is failing and most of her cabinet now privately believe it will not get through the Commons, it adds.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites