Scotland

The papers: Fears for couple 'snatched by the sea'

  • 1 December 2018
Image caption The Sun leads with fears for the couple missing in Dumfries and Galloway following this week's storm. Husband and wife James and Susan Kenneavy are feared to have been dragged out of their car by storm waters, rescuers have told the paper.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on claims made in court by Rangers chairman Dave King that some of the shareholders in the club have links to organised crime. The Rangers boss is locked in proceedings at the Court of Session over his takeover of the Ibrox club.
Image caption The Daily Star reports the same story on its front page under the headline "Ibrox chief: 'Organiser crime' link to Rangers shares". The papers says Mr King made the revelations before agreeing to offer up £19m to buy out the club.
Image caption "An incredible breakthrough" in the fight against cancer is the Herald's front page lead story. The paper says a drug that is already available for bladder and lung cancer has had "dramatic benefits" for some patients with head and neck cancer.
Image caption The National newspaper leads with a row between the SNP and the BBC over a proposed TV debate on Brexit. The paper says party executives are angry at the broadcaster for excluding Nicola Sturgeon from the plans in what it calls a "dereliction of duty".
Image caption Labour's shadow chancellor has ruled out any deals with the SNP that would deliver a new referendum on Scottish independence, reports The Times. In an interview with the paper, John McDonnell said there would be no horse-trading with the Scottish nationalists to allow Jeremy Corbyn to become prime minister.
Image caption The Daily Express takes a different line on Brexit, reporting the calls of business campaigners who want MPs to back the prime minister's Brexit deal in time for Christmas. They say the move will give confidence to consumers and spur a much-needed spending spree on the high street.
Image caption The massive data breach affecting millions of customers of the Marriott hotel group is the main story in The Scotsman. The paper reports that hackers have had unauthorised access to guest details, including passport and credit card details, for up to four years.
Image caption The i newspaper reports a huge leap in the cost of rail travel for UK passengers over the last eight years. The paper says ticket prices have grown twice as fast as wages since 2010, with some commuters paying £10,000 for travel.
Image caption The Courier also takes a look at the issue on its front page. It says rail passengers in Fife have reacted with fury to the prospect of a 3.2 per cent hike in prices in the New Year, which follows months of problems reported on services.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports the number of police cars that have driven through a controversial bus gate in Aberdeen without being punished. The paper says the situation has raised the safety concerns of groups representing blind people.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail, meanwhile, uses its front page to launch a Christmas campaign special focusing on the UK's hospitals. The paper is calling on thousands of volunteers to help out with tasks such as mentoring patients and even being a blood courier.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites