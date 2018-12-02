Image copyright PA Image caption The funding will be used to improve forensic examination services for victims of sexual crime

Funding has been announced to improve forensic medical examinations and other health services for sex crime victims.

The Scottish government said £8.5m would be spent over the next three years to meet new standards.

These include an end to the examination of victims of rape and sexual assault victims within police stations.

A report last year said victims faced lengthy journeys for tests and in some cases were asked not to wash for a day or more after an assault.

Ministers say £2.5m will go towards recruiting staff, providing training and building facilities this year.

The remaining £6m will be split equally between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The money will support the work of the government's rape and sexual assault victims taskforce, which was set up last year following a critical report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland.

If found significant variations in the services across the country, with some "unacceptable" and many carried out in police stations.

'Compassionate healthcare'

It said Scotland was "well behind" the rest of the UK when it came to having facilities that met both the needs of victims and the necessary forensic requirements.

The experience of victims in island communities such as in Orkney and Shetland, where people generally have to travel to the mainland with a police escort to undergo an examination, was a particular concern.

In response, the Scottish government announced a number of actions including plans to change the law to clarify the responsibility for forensic medical examinations to ensure consistent provision throughout Scotland.

A consultation is under way on draft guidelines for healthcare for people who have been raped or sexually assaulted, including forensic medical services.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "I want to see compassionate healthcare and support should be as close as possible to the point of need.

"Our taskforce is driving improvement in this important area and they are on track with their five-year plan."

She praised a new forensic unit at NHS Forth Valley, one of the services backed by this year's funding, which is due to open in April 2019.

The unit will have a forensic suite and a specialist area for children as well as police interview areas for both children and adults and staff trained in dealing with trauma.

A Rape Crisis Scotland spokeswoman said: "The news of this investment, which will help to implement the standards announced a year ago, is very welcome.

"The very least survivors of rape should be able to expect is a standard of forensic care which will allow their examination to take place in an appropriate location and the choice to have this undertaken by a female forensic examiner - regardless of geographical location.

"These changes are welcome but long overdue and we have a long way still to go before that minimum standard is achieved across the country."