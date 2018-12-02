Scotland

The papers: Submarine crew probed over 'brawl' at Faslane

  • 2 December 2018
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says a female officer on one of Britain's nuclear submarines was left with a suspected broken jaw in a punch-up involving male colleagues at the Faslane military base on the Clyde. The paper says sources claim the officer needed hospital treatment.
Image caption The killer of Glasgow shopkeeper Asad Shah has been holding meet-and-greet meetings with supporters at the jail where he is serving a life sentence, reports the Sun on Sunday. Tanveer Ahmed, according to the paper, even autographed pictures of himself for visitors who support his claim that Mr Shah had insulted Islam.
Image caption The Sunday Post reveals the identity of a donor patient who died after getting cancer from a new liver. Tom Tyreman received his organ from the same donor who gave a kidney to a woman who has since contracted cancer.
Image caption The Sunday Mail claims Scottish teenagers with straight A grades have been turned down by the country's top universities in favour of fee-paying overseas students. Parents say quotas set by Holyrood mean youngsters are being made the victims of discrimination.
Image caption The Sunday National reports on a Holyrood campaign to reject both the prime minister's Brexit deal and a no deal which could also gain sway at Westminster. Cross party MSPs will debate the move in Scotland this week, with a possible motion being brought in the Commons.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday features Nicola Sturgeon on its front page under the headline 'Put down the indyref dog whistle'. The paper reports interim Tory leader Jackson Carlaw's calls for the first minister to stop fostering grudge and grievance in a bid to win a new independence vote.
Image caption The Sunday Express says Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond are facing calls to pay their own tax bills after a "glaring error" in calculations regarding benefit-in-kind arising from the use made of the official residence Bute House by Scotland's first ministers.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports leaked details of the attorney-general's legal advice surrounding Theresa May's Brexit deal. The paper says the advice states Britain would be trapped "indefinitely" in a customs union with Brussels if MPs back the prime minister.
Image caption The Observer reports that key Labour figures are urging the party to prepare for a second Brexit referendum if the prime minister's deal is defeated and the opposition is unable to force a general election.

