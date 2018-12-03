Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon are set for more talks on Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon is travelling to London for a fresh round of Brexit talks with Prime Minister Theresa May later.

It comes as MSPs prepare to reject a no-deal scenario and Mrs May's own withdrawal plans at Holyrood this week.

The prime minister is sticking with the plan she agreed with EU leaders over 18 months of talks, despite the likelihood it will be voted down by MPs next week.

The first minister will call for Westminster to be given more time to find an alternative way forward.

If Mrs May's plans are voted down by MPs, Labour is threatening a vote of no confidence in the government, in the hope of forcing a general election.

Meanwhile, the pro-Brexit cabinet minister Michael Gove is urging colleagues to back Mrs May's deal - fearing defeat will result in no deal or even another referendum and no Brexit at all.

Ms Sturgeon is prepared to back another referendum.

But first she wants MPs of all parties to unite in opposition to Mrs May's plan and to leaving the EU without a deal.

Ahead of Monday's talks, Ms Sturgeon said: "With so much at stake for people's jobs and living standards, it is vital that MPs come together to reject the PM's deal, to rule out a no deal Brexit and to secure an extension to Article 50.

"The Scottish Parliament will this week confirm its opposition to the prime minister's proposals and stand firm against a No Deal Brexit and I hope the Westminster parliament will follow suit.

"As soon as the prime minister's deal has been put to bed, all parties and MPs must come together to agree a better way forward."

'Constitutional turmoil'

Meanwhile the Scottish Secretary David Mundell is due to hold discussions with financial services firms. He said businesses and the public want the government to get on with securing a Brexit deal.

At the weekend, the SNP's leader at Westminster Ian Blackford said he expected an amendment suspending Article 50 to be brought forward in the Commons before 9 December.

He told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme SNP MPs were also backing a "no-deal" amendment tabled by Labour MP Hilary Benn.

Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of playing Brexit for its own aims.

He said the party wanted to create "constitutional turmoil" and it was using Labour and the Lib Dems to help them.

"It is time to respect the votes we have had and move on," he added.