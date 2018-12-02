Image copyright PA

Train passengers are facing disruption across Scotland due to staff shortages.

Some services have been cancelled and replaced with buses. Others are operating a reduced service, making a limited number of stops.

In a statement on Twitter, ScotRail confirmed: "Due to train crew shortages some services will be cancelled or altered today."

They asked passengers to check their route before they travel as they expected disruption throughout the day.

It added: "We are sorry for any disruption".

Services that have been cancelled include some between Glasgow and Oban/ Fort William and Mallaig; and between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh.

Routes connecting the central belt with Fife, the Borders, Dunblane, Stirling, Alloa, Aberdeen and Inverness are also likely to be subject to disruption.