  3 December 2018
Image caption The Herald reports on ferry industry bosses warning that climate change "will leave more people marooned on Scotland's islands". It says CalMac, Scotland's main ferry operator, is warning passengers to expect more weather-related disruption this year and in years to come.
Image caption The Scottish Sun has an interview with a EuroMillions winner who admits he still buys lottery tickets but is "terrified" he will win another jackpot. Fred Higgins, who scooped £58m, tells the paper: "Can you imagine how people would react if I won again?"
Image caption The Times reports the rapidly cooling relationship between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and the Conservative government it has been propping up for the past 18 months could be about to freeze altogether. The DUP has "threatened to abandon" Theresa May in any confidence vote, should she fail to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on comments from Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who suggests that growing calls from Remainer MPs to hold another referendum on EU membership are a "gross betrayal of democracy". She writes in the paper that a fresh poll would "damage the trust between people and Parliament".
Image caption The i says the PM could provoke a constitutional crisis by refusing to release the legal advice she received ahead of agreeing the Brexit deal. However, the government fears the advice - which some claim concludes that the "backstop" arrangement would leave the EU with an effective veto on the UK leaving its customs rules - could prove "explosive" enough to scupper the deal, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Mail trumpets the success of its campaign to encourage readers to sign up as hospital volunteers. Some 7,296 people had signed up to contribute 420,000 hours of support for frontline staff, the paper says.
Image caption The National says momentum is growing behind "alternative routes" to Scottish independence if the UK government keeps in place a veto on whether Scots can vote for self-determination.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition has an interview with oil and gas tycoon Sir Ian Wood, in which he outlines his vision for tourism in the north-east of Scotland. He says he wants to attract visitors to experience the region's "stunningly beautiful countryside and fantastic coastline.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports on how a man who killed his best friend in Broughty Ferry because he believed he was the devil was released from a psychiatric hospital days before the attack.
Image caption The Daily Star says fans of comedian Johnny Vegas have expressed their concerns for his health after he appeared to collapse on stage.
Image caption The "backstop" - a temporary customs arrangement that would tie the UK to EU rules until a formal trade deal was agreed - is also the focus of the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper says Theresa May's chief Brexit adviser warned her that activating the backstop would be a "bad outcome" for the UK, leading to regulatory checks in the Irish Sea and putting security co-operation at risk.

