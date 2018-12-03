Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Transport union RMT currently has an overtime ban in place on ScotRail

Rail users across Scotland are facing continued disruption due to staff shortages on trains.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High have been cancelled.

There are also a number of cancellations on the Glasgow to Alloa route, as well as Edinburgh to Glenrothes.

Altered services are operating between Edinburgh and Dunblane, and between Glasgow and Perth.

Transport union RMT currently has an overtime ban in place on ScotRail, with members refusing to work overtime or on rest days.

They are in dispute over rest day payments for train staff.

There were a number of cancellations and reduced services on Sunday.

ScotRail asked passengers to check their routes before they travel.