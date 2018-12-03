Teachers pay talks begin amid strike fears

Image copyright PA Image caption Discussions over teachers' pay is expected to begin on Monday

Talks on teachers pay are set to take place amid warnings of industrial action in the New Year.

Teachers' unions want a 10% pay rise, however the offer made by employers is worth far less.

The EIS has warned of a ballot on strike action in January if the offer does not improve. Discussions are expected to begin on Monday.

Pay is negotiated by a committee made up of unions, councils and the Scottish government.

The headline offer made by employers is worth 3% - although many teachers would receive significantly more.

'1980s tactics'

Members of the EIS - which is the largest teachers' union - and the SSTA recently rejected this offer by overwhelming majorities.

In October, a national rally in support of a 10% rise attracted huge support. It is believed at least 30,000 took part.

The EIS plans to hold negotiations in December - but if there is not a better offer soon it is likely to hold a ballot on industrial action in January.

The unions hope to avoid industrial action but there has been newspaper speculation that the EIS is considering targeting schools in the constituencies of prominent members of the government if action goes ahead.

This tactic would mirror incidents during the long-running teachers dispute of the mid 1980s when schools in Conservative constituencies were regularly targeted for strike action.