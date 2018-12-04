Image caption

The Daily Mail again celebrates those people - 11,000 of them - who have signed up to its campaign to volunteer for the NHS. Meanwhile, it reports that a publicly funded firm supplying cars to disabled people is under fire from MPs over a £2m bonus payment for its chief executive. Motability Operations is quoted saying it had presented "full details" of Mike Betts' pay to the Work and Pensions Committee, and that reporting of remuneration "is fully in line with the Companies Act".