Scotland

The papers: Sugary drinks row and 'gang wars erupt'

  • 4 December 2018
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption Calls for a ban on multi-buy sales of sugary drinks feature on some of the front pages. The Daily Express features the results of research which says Scots children face "a lifetime of ill health" by consuming sugary drinks every day.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald also focuses on Scots children having a "daily diet" of 600,000 soft and sugary drinks. The paper says cancer experts are demanding a crackdown on supermarket bulk-buy offers.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Sun reports on a series of violent attacks in Glasgow which it puts down to "gang wars erupting" in the city. Police believe three armed attacks carried out in the north of Glasgow in recent days could be linked.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says Prime Minister Theresa May will begin "the fight for her political life" today after hearing a last-ditch plea from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to present a Plan B to her Brexit deal.
Image copyright The i
Image caption A grim warning from naturalist Sir David Attenborough that "time is running out" to save the earth is splashed across the i's front page. The paper also quotes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres describing climate change as a "matter of life and death" for many countries.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Scottish ministers who "repeatedly demanded more control" over welfare powers have asked the UK government to run part of the benefits system. The paper claims the move has been sparked by the new Scottish benefits unit not yet being full functional.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record publishes pictures of so-called House of Blood killer John McAlinden dressed as a sword-wielding Jacobite as he was introduced to Princess Anne. The photographs were taken during rehearsals for the Edinburgh Tattoo - 10 months after McAlinden was released from prison for a triple murder.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports on Nicola Sturgeon insisting SNP policy is still to hold a second vote on Scottish independence. It comes after weekend reports that some senior SNP figures had been floating the idea of an alternative path if Theresa May continues to block another referendum.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail again celebrates those people - 11,000 of them - who have signed up to its campaign to volunteer for the NHS. Meanwhile, it reports that a publicly funded firm supplying cars to disabled people is under fire from MPs over a £2m bonus payment for its chief executive. Motability Operations is quoted saying it had presented "full details" of Mike Betts' pay to the Work and Pensions Committee, and that reporting of remuneration "is fully in line with the Companies Act".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the attorney general's advice to Parliament that the UK would be "indefinitely committed" to Brussels' customs rules under the "backstop" arrangement designed to prevent the return of customs posts at the Irish border until a new UK-EU trade deal is in force. It quotes Geoffrey Cox's opinion that it was a "calculated risk" worth taking.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition reports on figures which show pupil support staff in Aberdeen are taking more time off than ever before, because of the effects of stress, depression and anxiety.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition says vandals have set fire to car-parking meters at sites in Brechin a month after the controversial move to reintroduce charging for off-street parking.

