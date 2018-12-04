Image copyright Getty Images

Two thirds of Scots (67%) who took their own lives in the past seven years were employed at the time, analysis of official figures has revealed.

But the Scottish Suicide Information Database study showed suicides were three times higher in deprived areas.

Men were more likely (73%) to take their own lives, with the rates highest among those aged 35-54.

NHS Health Scotland said the report showed good progress had been made over the past 15 years in reducing suicides.

The figures show nearly three-quarters (73%) of those who died by suicide between 2011-17 had contact with healthcare services in the year before their death.

NHS Health Scotland said the overall pattern "reflects wider social and economic inequality".

It said there was a need for greater efforts to improve mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

NHS Health Scotland said: "National suicide prevention programmes need to incorporate a comprehensive public health approach which seeks to reduce stigma, improve mental wellbeing in the whole population and address the underlying causes of poor mental health."

The Scottish government has set a target of reducing the country's suicide rate by 20% by 2022.

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans had previously claimed the Scottish government was not taking the issue seriously enough.

If you have been affected by any of the issues regarding suicide, there is help available. If you, or someone you know, is struggling, you can find support here. And there is list of organisations that may be able to help at bbc.co.uk/actionline.