Scotland

The papers: Brexit 'mayhem' and NHS locums 'shortage'

  • 5 December 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald, like most of the newspapers, covers a "tumultuous" day in the Brexit saga. But it leads with claims that the number of unfilled consultant posts within NHS Scotland is twice as high as official statistics suggest. It says doctors' leaders are warning the system is too reliant on locums.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on a day in the House of Commons which saw the government defeated in three key votes relating to Brexit. The paper sees the prime minister's authority ebbing away, using the headline: "The day May lost control."
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image copyright The i
Image caption "Parliament takes back control," is how the i describes the situation. It points out that the Commons will "get a say on 'Plan B' if May's deal is rejected", despite the prime minister's complaint that the "corrosive" debate "has gone on long enough".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National describes the events at Westminster as a "humiliating defeat" for the UK government. It also gives what it says is the "inside story" on the six Scottish politicians who took on Theresa May's government and the EU "and won".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on a shooting in a car park at a vet's surgery in Cambuslang, near Glasgow. The paper claims the victim was caught up in row over puppy breeding.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features the same story, saying the victim managed to drive himself away from the scene of the shooting and is being treated in hospital.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a report about a Christmas stage drama. "A top soap star snorted so much cocaine starring in a family festive panto she was dubbed the 'Snow Queen'," it reports.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Perthshire edition says children as young as five are being prescribed antidepressant drugs in Tayside. It comes amid warnings of an increasing number of young people being affected by mental health issues.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says Skye residents are worried that proposed changes to hospital bed numbers and out-of-hours services will not be given the go-ahead. Islanders have claimed no one is "stepping up to take responsibility" for the money required the make the changes.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites