The papers: Blackford accuses May in Commons row

  • 6 December 2018
Image caption The Herald writes that Theresa May has been branded a "liar" by the SNP leadership after a bitter row broke out over the UK government's legal advice on her Brexit deal.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also carries the story on its front page, but leads with the duping of Tory MP, Ross Thomson, by a TV spoof show into criticising a fake "fair trade" cocaine-dealing app.
Image caption The majority of MSPs at the Scottish Parliament have voted to reject Theresa May's Brexit deal and also the prospect of a no-deal outcome with the EU, reports the front page of The National.
Image caption Meanwhile, Mrs May has been urged to call off next week's Brexit vote in the House of Commons by members of her own cabinet, says The Times, which predicts the outcome as "catastrophic defeat" for the prime minister.
Image caption The Telegraph says that leaders at the European Union have offered Theresa May an extension to the 29 March departure date when Britain is due to exit the union to allow more time to get a deal through the House of Commons.
Image caption Away from Brexit, the Press and Journal claims that tax payers will be counting the cost of the projected £1bn price tag for the Aberdeen bypass project, the southern section of which is due to open next week.
Image caption Hard-working Scots families are facing the threat of more tax rises, writes the Scottish Daily Mail, after the Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said he would not match Westminster's income tax break in England.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the story and accuses Mr Mackay of ignoring warnings that a "middle-class tax raid" could backfire.
Image caption The Daily Record claims that 10,000 Scots will be left penniless this Christmas after they were transferred on to the new universal credit benefit system.
Image caption A "joyless" school comes in for sharp criticism from the Daily Star after it tasked children with finding out if Santa was real as part of their homework.

