The papers: Trident costs soar and phone mayhem

  • 7 December 2018
Image caption The Trident submarine replacement programme will swallow an extra £400m of the Ministry of Defence's budget this year, reports The Times which leads with the announcement.
Image caption Britain's second biggest network crashed on Thursday, with millions of O2 users unable to access internet and some reporting that they could not even make phone calls, writes the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the story and reports how the boss of O2, Mark Evans, has apologised for the system failure, which has since been rectified.
Image caption In Brexit news, The National devotes its front page to an image of the Scottish Secretary David Mundell in pantomime dress and mocks his decision not to resign over Theresa May's Brexit deal.
Image caption Staying with Brexit, The Telegraph claims that cabinet ministers have urged the prime minister to come up with an 11th-hour plan to get her Brexit deal through the House of Commons.
Image caption The i newspaper adopts the same tone and claims that Theresa May's ministerial team has given her an ultimatum to "back down or else" over her EU plan.
Image caption Boris Johnson has unleashed a scathing attack on the prime minister's Brexit deal, writes the Press and Journal, declaring that the EU would not stop until it had "worked out a way to plunder the waters of Scotland for their fish", says the paper.
Image caption UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is accused of "cosying up to the rich", by the Scottish Daily Express, which claims he was pleading for funds at an elite gathering in London.
Image caption According to The Courier, men who wolf-whistle at women on the street should be given on-the-spot fines after the group, Women Together in Fife, called for the behaviour to be criminalised.
Image caption Featuring an image of '500 Miles' hit makers The Proclaimers on its front page, the Daily Star reports that it would take a 60-mile run to work off the 6,000 calories we are each expected to consume for the average Christmas dinner.
Image caption The Daily Record features more claims about former Celtic Boys Club coach Jim Torbett, who was jailed for six years last month for abusing young boys.

