Image copyright PA Image caption Last year's event saw 8,000 people sleep out in Edinburgh

A mass sleep out will take place in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee on Saturday night.

Organisers Social Bite say they hope to raise £4m to help homeless people in Scotland.

The social enterprise has arranged for performances from artists, including Amy MacDonald and KT Tunstall, for the 10,000 participants sleeping out.

Both singers will perform at all four locations, travelling between cities by helicopter.

The events will take place in Aberdeen's Duthie Park, Dundee's Slessor Gardens, Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park and Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

'Quite patronising'

Lulu will headline the event in Edinburgh, with comedian Fred MacAulay hosting.

In Glasgow, Frightened Rabbit will perform for the first time since singer Scott Hutchison took his own life in May - along with special guests.

Image caption The director of Angus Housing Association Bruce Forbes has been critical of the event

Eddi Reader will perform in Aberdeen and Kyle Falconer will headline the Dundee show.

Despite the high level of participation, the event has attracted some criticism on the grounds that it is "patronising" to homeless people.

Bruce Forbes, director of Angus Housing Association, said: "I'm not critical of the fact that it's raising awareness or the fact that it's raising funds, but I think it is the fact that it now seems to be becoming an annual event which, really in a lot of ways, I think is quite patronising to homeless people.

"They're having to sleep out every night, are not being entertained, they're not sleeping in very high quality sleeping bags - it's really not appropriate to try to replicate."

Image copyright Martin Shields Image caption Josh Littlejohn said 830 people would be helped by the money raised

Social Bite said last year's inaugural event in Edinburgh, which saw 8,000 people take part, raised £4m.

The money was used to help create the "Social Bite" village, in the city's Granton area, where 20 homeless people now live.

It also helped pay for a "Housing First" programme to bring 800 homeless people into mainstream tenancies across Scotland.

Image caption Money raised at last year's event was used at Social Bite's village in Edinburgh

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: "There's going to be about 10,000 people across from Scotland from all walks of life giving up their beds and sleeping out on Saturday night.

"We're hopeful those 10,00 people will collectively raise in the region of £4m and that is going to be invested in a variety of programmes.

"We've pretty concrete ambitions to try to help a minimum of 830 people in the next 18 months to two years off the streets, out of homelessness into their own home with support."