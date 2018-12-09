Image copyright Getty Images

Rail passengers are being asked to check their journey details as a new timetable comes into effect.

ScotRail said the changes would allow shorter journey times, more seats and more services on updated routes.

The company said the timetable would see more than 100 new services across Scotland.

It comes amid criticism after recent training for drivers and conductors led to delays and cancellations on some services.

Ahead of Monday morning's commute, passengers are being asked to check the new timetable to ensure their usual train does not arrive or leave at a different time.

Image copyright SNS Group Ross Brownlee/ PA Wire Image caption A new half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service will use new Hitachi class 385 trains.

ScotRail credits the changes to new high-speed and electric trains, including the new Hitachi class 385 trains, and infrastructure improvements such as the electrification of lines.

More timetable changes are expected in May and December 2019.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail Alliance, said: "The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

"This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year."

So what's changing?

ScotRail said more than 100 extra services would be provided, including:

New half-hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service (via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston) using new Hitachi class 385 trains

Extended Edinburgh to Arbroath services, providing close to an hourly local service for Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, and Carnoustie

New service between Aberdeen and Montrose, providing an hourly service at Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen

Nine additional services between Inverness and Elgin, giving close to an hourly all-day service for Nairn, Forres and Elgin

The timetable changes will mean more than 65,000 extra seats on passenger trains. Routes with more seats include: