Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish Funding Council report looked at the possible impact of Brexit on students, staff and research

Academics and researchers from the EU may be leaving their jobs because of Brexit, according to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

The body, which helps fund colleges and universities, says there is "anecdotal evidence" EU staff are finding or considering new roles.

More than a fifth of teaching and research staff are EU nationals.

The SFC also said any fall in the number of EU students could lead to changes for the courses on offer.

Its report examines the possible impact of Brexit on students, staff and research funding.

The study highlights the role EU citizens and funding play in Scotland's colleges and universities.

Scottish higher education Scotland and the EU 7.9% Amount of undergraduates from the EU studying at Scottish universities. 20% Amount of teaching and research staff who are EU nationals. 10.7% Overall amount of Scottish university funding received from EU sources.

2019 EU students who begin their studies this year will still qualify for free tuition in Scotland.

Dr Stuart Fancey, SFC director of research and innovation said that Scotland's universities and colleges were closely linked to Europe through research, funding, staffing and study opportunities.

He said: "Scotland's internationally renowned research and innovation base is reliant on our ability to attract, recruit and retain internationally mobile talent."

He added: "We value the contribution EU students and staff make towards the diversity of our campuses and the learning and cultural experiences of Scottish students.

"Scottish students have likewise taken the opportunity to study or train in Europe, with the number of applications from Scottish students for the Erasmus+ programme increasing by 50% over the last seven years."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 2016-17, 7.9% of undergraduate students at Scottish universities came from EU countries outside the UK

The report said there was anecdotal evidence that the risk to free movement post Brexit, coupled with the changed status of EU citizens in the UK and the loss of EU funding for research, were already affecting the decisions of some EU staff in Scotland.

It said: "This includes considering and/or leaving their posts."

'Certain decline'

The report added: "It is reasonable to conclude that free tuition for EU students has enhanced the attractiveness of Scotland as a place to study," it said.

"If following Brexit EU students have to pay tuition fees, Scotland will almost certainly see a decline in the number of EU students at undergraduate level."

The Scottish government has agreed that new EU students who start their courses in 2019 will get free tuition for the duration of their studies.

But there has been much debate about funding arrangements in the longer term.

The Scottish government and universities are keen to stress that after Brexit they will continue to welcome EU students and academics and maintain their relationship with European universities.

The UK government has also said it is committed to ensuring the UK's "world-class" higher education sector continues to thrive post-Brexit.

The report said any reduction in the number of EU students could also affect the courses offered by universities.

Demand for some courses, it said could fall if fewer EU nationals enrolled - fewer graduates in these areas could later on have an effect on the nature of Scotland's workforce and hit productivity and growth.

EU students currently make up 14.3% of undergraduates in biological sciences, 12% in maths and computer sciences, but only 1.2% in medicine and dentistry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a fifth of teaching and research staff and a quarter of research staff at Scottish universities are EU nationals

The report also highlighted the amount of research money Scottish universities get from the EU.

In the three years up to 2017, an average of 10.7% of their research income came from EU Commission sources.

The report also looked at how colleges might be affected - especially the impact this could have on the skills of Scotland's workforce - although the potential impact of Brexit on universities is potentially far more significant.

The report said any drop in the number of EU nationals in Scotland could lead to a drop in the number at college and in-turn affect the skilled workforce.

On Monday a delegation will visit Brussels to discuss the importance of safeguarding Scotland's research base and links with European institutions.

It will be led by Scottish Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science Richard Lochhead.

'Obstacles erected'

He has argued that Scotland's global reputation for ground-breaking research and innovation faces unprecedented risks.

Mr Lochhead said: "The message we are taking is simple: Scotland's universities and research institutions are open and welcoming, and we maintain a strong commitment to research collaboration across Europe.

"We know that Scotland's research has been strengthened by EU citizens working in Scotland, our membership of the European Union and our active participation in the Horizon 2020 programme.

"The benefits that such participation has provided cannot be underestimated and we will not stand by and see these benefits eroded and obstacles erected that undermine our future."

Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland said Scottish higher education benefited from the "partnerships we have across the European Union".

He added: "Those relationships are deeply important to us and that remains the case whatever the outcome of the Brexit process.

"It's a message we need to keep repeating so it is not lost amidst the noise and chaos going on elsewhere and that's why it is good to be out in Brussels this week."