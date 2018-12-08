Scotland

The papers: Flight prices 'slashed' for Christmas

  • 8 December 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Airlines are cutting the cost of Christmas flights out of Scotland as the weak pound hits demand for holidays, according to the Herald.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says researchers have found that higher doses of statins could prevent thousands of heart attacks and strokes a year.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with the research findings on the cholesterol-reducing drug, which the paper says could help avert 12,000 heart attacks and strokes.
Image caption Likewise, the i newspaper also leads with the study's findings on its front page.
Image copyright The National
Image caption In other news, The National reports that Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at the Home Office after officials "blocked" a Scottish government bid to pay settled status fees for Europeans working in Scotland's public services.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption MPs from Labour, the DUP and the Conservatives are "lining up to sack Theresa May" if her Brexit deal does not pass Tuesday's Commons vote, according to The Times.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the prime minister's future, reporting that ministers believe the chances of Mrs May's deal passing Tuesday's vote are "zero", and that she will be "told to quit" if she loses the vote.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an Ibrox shareholder hitting back over claims made by Rangers chairman Dave King in court.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reveals a "world exclusive" on the baby who was born after a womb transplant from a dead donor.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with a warning from police in Dundee that a spate of attacks on moving buses could have "catastrophic" consequences.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star's front page features a story about ambulance crews being made to "hand over" gifts given to them by grateful members of the public.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that a promised £200m rail investment between the north-east and central belt would only speed up journey times by two minutes.

