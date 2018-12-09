Scotland

The papers: Brexit and 'the jaws of defeat'

  • 9 December 2018
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Theresa May is preparing to go back to Brussels and demand a better Brexit deal in an effort to convince her backbenchers not to hand her a humiliating defeat in the Commons this week, according to Scotland on Sunday.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption The Sunday Times also reports that Mrs May is planning to go to Brussels in a "frantic bid" to save her Brexit deal.
Image copyright Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald says that Scottish artists and performers are warning of a potential "apocalypse" for the industry over Brexit.
Image caption According to the Sunday Telegraph, the prime minister is losing her "grip" on power. The paper adds the Conservatives have been "rocked by resignations" ahead of Tuesday's vote in the House of Commons.
Image caption The Observer says a "deep" split has emerged among senior ministers over whether a new Brexit referendum should be held.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National says Mrs May's Brexit deal has been "savaged" by the Parliamentary Brexit Committee, ahead of the Commons vote.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, Mrs May has warned her warring party to back her Brexit deal or risk handing the keys to No 10 to Jeremy Corbyn and leaving the UK in the EU permanently.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express also reports that Jeremy Corbyn could have the keys to No 10 "within days" if MPs vote down the Brexit deal. It says there are fears the SNP is ready to strike a deal with Labour to oust the Conservatives from power.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption According to the Sunday Mail, a secret UK government-funded "infowars unit", based in Scotland, sent out social media posts attacking Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post reports that the owners of a store chain have accused RBS of misleading them into risking their stately home to secure a loan for their failing business.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday focuses on a star of I'm a Celebrity who has been accused of "having a fling".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites