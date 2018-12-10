Scotland

The papers: Tory rivals ready 'to oust Theresa May'

  • 10 December 2018
Image caption Theresa May shelters from a downpour on the front of the i, a metaphor for the deluge of leadership bids the paper claims are being prepared. The paper reports that, ahead of Tuesday's vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, former cabinet ministers Esther McVey, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab have all refused to rule out challenges for the top job.
Image caption Similarly, The Times reports Mrs May will have to fight for her future as PM this week, suggesting Boris Johnson is at the "head of the jockeying pack" of contenders. The article says the former foreign secretary has been "outlining plans for another negotiation with Brussels".
Image caption The prime minister should "send in diggers to build Calais checkpoints", according to The Scotsman. The paper's lead story says Tory MPs who back Theresa May want no-deal preparations to begin "in earnest".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the PM is praying for "deliverance" ahead of Tuesday's vote. It reports that, on Sunday, Mrs May held "11th-hour crisis talks" with the EU as she "agonised" over whether or not she should delay the vote. The paper says this is still a possibility.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express calls the current state of affairs a "battle to fix Brexit". The paper says Mrs May spoke to EU Council President Donald Tusk over the phone on Sunday.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Scottish fishermen are to be promised a better Brexit deal. The paper says Scottish secretary David Mundell will deliver a £37m boost on a visit to Peterhead later.
Image caption In Monday's National, a poll reveals that 53% of those asked believed Scotland would be better off with independence than with Brexit. The story claims Nicola Sturgeon said it might also be the only way to avoid living in a Boris Johnson-led Brexit "Narnia". In a tweet, the first minister said: "These idiots are actually revelling in the idea that they're characters in a fantasy world."
Image caption The top story in the Scottish Daily Mail claims the SNP government has scrapped plans for an "Amazon tax". The paper says that instead, ministers will back a UK-wide levy on online and out-of-town retailers.
Image caption One in two teachers' mental health is being affected by the stress of the profession, according the the lead in The Herald. A survey has revealed the impact of anxiety and depression on those working in the industry.
Image caption The Sun leads on a story about a chauffeur who worked for the Queen allegedly sexually assaulting a boy at Buckingham Palace. According to the paper, the man died last week in hospital before he could be charged.
Image caption The main picture in Monday's Daily Record shows convicted child sex abuser Jim Torbett posing with young football players at Celtic Park in the 1980s. The paper claims the photo shows "the access the predator enjoyed at the home of Celtic FC".
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with the story of a dramatic rescue of two canoeists from the freezing River Tay. The story describes the pair "clinging desperately to a railway bridge".
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland warns of five days of sub-zero temperatures with the headline "ice box Britain".

