The Telegraph channels Margaret Thatcher in its headline: "The lady is for turning" as it reports the last-minute decision to defer the Brexit vote. The paper says senior Tories are warning that Brexit could be delayed, amid mounting anger at their leader. The paper reports that "at least two more MPs have submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence" in Theresa May who, they claim, has lost "the faith and the trust of her party".