The papers: Theresa May's 'last roll of the dice' after Brexit vote delay

  • 11 December 2018
Image caption There is one story on Tuesday's newspaper front pages - Theresa May's last-minute call-off of the Commons vote on her Brexit deal. The Herald says a "humiliated" Theresa May will now go "begging to Brussels" for changes that could possibly get her plan through a future vote.
Image caption The Scottish Sun does not mince its words with the headline "Pathetic cowards". The story claims the UK's exit from the EU was "plunged into chaos" after Theresa may postponed the meaningful vote and says Nicola Sturgeon called Monday a day of "utter humiliation".
Image caption Coining the headline "Mayday!", the i newspaper condemns Theresa May's "extraordinary climbdown" in the face of "a crushing Commons defeat". The story also highlights sterling's 20-year low and widespread anger directed at the prime minister.
Image caption The Scotsman also goes for the "Mayday" call. The paper's lead story says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a motion of no confidence in the prime minister and her "political cowardice".
Image caption Another strong headline from The National calls the situation a "clusterbourach" and says Westminster is in "chaos" after Theresa May delayed the Brexit vote in a show of "pathetic cowardice".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail calls it a "last roll of the dice" for Theresa may as she embarks on a "last-ditch mission to salvage her Brexit deal" just hours after deferring the MPs' vote in the Commons. It describes the "shambolic scenes" after Tuesday's vote was ditched just half an hour after Downing Street had indicated it was going ahead.
Image caption The Telegraph channels Margaret Thatcher in its headline: "The lady is for turning" as it reports the last-minute decision to defer the Brexit vote. The paper says senior Tories are warning that Brexit could be delayed, amid mounting anger at their leader. The paper reports that "at least two more MPs have submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence" in Theresa May who, they claim, has lost "the faith and the trust of her party".
Image caption The Times Scotland edition declares that no prime minister since World War Two has had to pause a vote on a significant international treaty. It says Theresa May hopes to secure additional "reassurances" on the Northern Ireland backstop, but any assurances are unlikely to be legally binding.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims to be keeping it simple by saying the EU faces "a stark choice: Better deal or no deal". The story highlights the prime minister's "high stakes demand for fresh concessions" from Europe and firmly puts its weight behind "the 17.4m who voted Brexit"
Image caption The first minister writes in Tuesday's Daily Record, calling the whole situation "pathetic" and calling on Labour to join the SNP in "bringing down a "shambolic" Tory government and halting Brexit.
Image caption The Press and Journal demotes Brexit to its second lead, instead revealing that a section of the much-anticipated Aberdeen Bypass will open on Wednesday. The 20-mile Southern section will benefit thousands of drivers, according to cabinet secretary Michael Matheson.
Image caption The Courier's lead is a story from the courts about a teenage house party gone wrong. More than £20,000 of damage was done to a house in Perthshire when strangers turned up to the 14-year-old's gathering.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland is celebrating "The Guv'nor", new King of the jungle Harry Rednapp. The football manager claims winning the ITV show was as thrilling as winning the FA Cup.

