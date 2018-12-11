Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a house in Thornyflat Place, Ayr

Two robbers who forced their way into a house by breaking down the door have each been jailed for six years.

Christopher O'Brien, 29, of no fixed address, and Patrick McHugh, 41, from Glasgow, broke in after seeing a Rolex watch for sale online.

O'Brien and McHugh, who posed as police officers, pled guilty to assaulting and robbing Courtney McCreadie.

The incident happened at her house in Ayr on 22 January while she was there with a three-year-old child.

The men burst into the house in Thornyflat Place, along with an accomplice, by breaking down the front door with a battering ram.

One brandished a large knife as they shouted at her: "Where's the Rolex?"

They then searched through drawers and cupboards before stealing a £10,000 Volkswagen car owned by Miss McCreadie's partner Sam Ross.

'It's the police'

Jailing the pair, judge Lord Arthurson said: "You entered using a rammit and shouted 'It's the police' and stole a vehicle worth £10,000. You targeted a private dwelling house."

Defence counsel Mark Moir, representing O'Brien, said: "He is remorseful for what he has done. He accepts this must have been a frightening incident, although no-one was physically injured."

Keith Stewart QC, representing McHugh, said: "He describes the offence as 'terrible' and should never have occurred. He is a grandfather and accepts that Miss McCreadie would have been scared."

Miss McCreadie was at home with a three-year-old child when she heard loud bangs at the front door.

O'Brien raced upstairs while McHugh and the unknown accomplice confronted the terrified woman. McHugh was clutching a large blade.

Miss Harper said the men "repeatedly" asked about a Rolex watch, but she said she did not know what they were talking about.

Flat tyre

Her partner had previously advertised a Rolex watch for sale on the internet.

The robbers ransacked drawers before demanding the keys for a Volkswagen Golf parked outside.

The mystery accomplice threatened to kill Miss McCreadie's dog unless she handed over the car keys.

The thugs eventually left - two went in the Volkswagen, and McHugh left in his own Renault Megane.

But McHugh suffered a puncture in Ayr and went to a petrol station and a supermarket looking for help.

This was recorded on CCTV, and he and his car were identified by police.

O'Brien was caught after his DNA was found on the "rammit" device which was left behind. His blood was also found on the front door of the house.

The Volkswagen Golf was found in a lock-up in Glasgow's Royston with no wheels.