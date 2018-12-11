Woman injured after being hit by car in Edinburgh
11 December 2018
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The incident happened on London Road, Edinburgh, near Meadowbank stadium, just after 16:00.
A 50-year-old woman has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with what emergency services believe to be serious injuries.
Police said the road was likely to remain closed for some time while investigations take place.