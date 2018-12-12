Scotland

Scotland's papers: Death riddle over new mum

  • 12 December 2018
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the death of 34-year-old Amanda Cox. The new mother's body was found in a ward at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary seven hours after she was reported missing to police.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also features the story and says Ms Cox was found in a disused hospital ward four days after giving birth to a son. The paper leads with the ongoing travails of Prime Minister Theresa May, headlining its story: The Vultures Are Circling.
Image caption Rebels within Mrs May party are set to trigger a no-confidence vote, says The Herald, which writes that Brexiteers believe they have secured the 48 letters required to secure the ballot.
Image caption Likewise, The National also reports that the prime minister is on the brink of a leadership contest. The paper also takes aim at UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after he failed to join the SNP in an effort to topple the Conservative government.
Image caption A vote on Mrs May's future will be called within hours, reports The Times, which also says cabinet members are pushing her to set up preparations for a hard Brexit.
Image caption The Telegraph writes that the prime minister is facing her "moment of reckoning" after former cabinet member Owen Paterson reportedly joined those writing to the Conservative Party chairman calling for a vote of no-confidence in her.
Image caption The whole thing is a Christmas coup, according to the i newspaper, which says Home Secretary Sajid Javid has set out his stall to be the next Tory leader.
Image caption The Express takes a different Brexit line by challenging EU officials to answer whether or not they want the £39bn divorce payment from the UK. It comes after they refused to agree to Mrs May's calls for further reassurances over her Brexit deal.
Image caption Two nuns have blamed a gambling addiction for reportedly stealing £400,000 from a school and using the cash to go to Las Vegas, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption Dundee is the child obesity capital of mainland Scotland, reports The Courier, which says one in six youngsters in the area weighs too much.
Image caption Police are hunting a "cruel" attacker who targeted a helpless pony with a knife, leaving the animal needing 28 stitches and emergency vet treatment.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites