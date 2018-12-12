A woman has died after being reported missing at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Amanda Cox from Peebles, who was understood to be a new mother being treated at the hospital, was found in the building at about 22:00 on Monday.

She died a short time later. Police have said her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."

A report on Ms Cox's death has been sent to the procurator fiscal.