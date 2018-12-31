A look back at Scotland's 2018 in tweets
- 31 December 2018
January
The start of the year brought some time for reflection, with this Bowie tribute at the Kelvingrove.
A Glasgow organist has performed David Bowie's 'Life on Mars' once more, two years after he went viral on the day of Bowie's death #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/oTW3xoyTOa— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) January 10, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BBCScotlandNews
February
The Beast from the East hit in late February, virtually closing down parts of the country.
These deer were spotted enjoying the snow as they walked down a street in Dunkeld in the early hours of the morning 🦌 pic.twitter.com/t3wYERnLAc— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) February 28, 2018
End of Twitter post 2 by @BBCScotlandNews
March
But this inspirational tale of a surgeon battling through the snow brought admiration from far and wide.
Surgeon walks for two hours and 50 minutes to perform operation https://t.co/HjmfvWTExa pic.twitter.com/egr9H4GV7u— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 1, 2018
End of Twitter post 3 by @BBCScotlandNews
April
April saw some unusual visitors along the River Clyde as some orca put in an appearance.
A pod of killer whales - including at least one calf - has been spotted in the River Clyde https://t.co/pfdcnsKJkj pic.twitter.com/H9FKKjRqn2— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) April 21, 2018
End of Twitter post 4 by @BBCScotlandNews
May
One of the most poignant stories of the year came with the untimely death of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.
Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, has been reported missing amid concerns for his welfare. https://t.co/lQLAymxfGV pic.twitter.com/nay3ujTZu4— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) May 9, 2018
End of Twitter post 5 by @BBCScotlandNews
June
An act of generosity in June came in the direction of a peace event in the south of Scotland.
.@Harry_Styles donates ticket money to support the Soul of WoMen peace festival event in southern Scotland https://t.co/jqFNyf21Yl pic.twitter.com/n9dYAwZtQx— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 7, 2018
End of Twitter post 6 by @BBCScotlandNews
July
Defiance and dignity marked the response from 21-year-old Blair Wilson to a despicable homophobic attack.
Blair Wilson posted a defiant selfie after he was targeted in a violent homophobic attack, leaving him with a black eye and blood running down his face (via BBC The Social) https://t.co/1S3LsxSkdL pic.twitter.com/e97HdlrIzf— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) July 13, 2018
End of Twitter post 7 by @BBCScotlandNews
August
August saw an unusual form of messaging for the modern age, in the shape of a proposal on a cow.
A man has proposed to his girlfriend by writing on the side of her favourite cow https://t.co/umjs08zOrO pic.twitter.com/u7sHXUo59o— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) August 30, 2018
End of Twitter post 8 by @BBCScotlandNews
September
This story from September is a warning not to tick the box 'I am a terrorist'.
The woman planning a trip to New York who accidentally ticked 'I am a terrorist' on a visa form https://t.co/rkpTomczqQ pic.twitter.com/zUE74Wd43o— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) September 28, 2018
End of Twitter post 9 by @BBCScotlandNews
October
One of the most emotional videos of the year, not a proposal this time but a new arrival.
When you never thought you'd be a dad again. Alisdair, from Paisley, got a shock when his wife Natalie presented him with a mystery parcel. 👶 pic.twitter.com/lJeZGpnJkH— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) October 8, 2018
End of Twitter post 10 by @BBCScotlandNews
November
Sometimes you have to join in, even if it is the Baby Shark.
Nicola Sturgeon does the Baby Shark dance, with a little help from some young visitors pic.twitter.com/4r5VGEt4zK— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) November 23, 2018
End of Twitter post 11 by @BBCScotlandNews
December
And sometimes the message is a bit more serious.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a motion of no confidence in the UK government after the Commons vote on #Brexit was delayed. https://t.co/K8y7z5sqZC pic.twitter.com/whnjv0NNLz— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) December 10, 2018
End of Twitter post 12 by @BBCScotlandNews