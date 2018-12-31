A look back at Scotland's 2018 in tweets

January

The start of the year brought some time for reflection, with this Bowie tribute at the Kelvingrove.

February

The Beast from the East hit in late February, virtually closing down parts of the country.

These deer were spotted enjoying the snow as they walked down a street in Dunkeld in the early hours of the morning

March

But this inspirational tale of a surgeon battling through the snow brought admiration from far and wide.

April

April saw some unusual visitors along the River Clyde as some orca put in an appearance.

May

One of the most poignant stories of the year came with the untimely death of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

June

An act of generosity in June came in the direction of a peace event in the south of Scotland.

July

Defiance and dignity marked the response from 21-year-old Blair Wilson to a despicable homophobic attack.

August

August saw an unusual form of messaging for the modern age, in the shape of a proposal on a cow.

September

This story from September is a warning not to tick the box 'I am a terrorist'.

October

One of the most emotional videos of the year, not a proposal this time but a new arrival.

November

Sometimes you have to join in, even if it is the Baby Shark.

December

And sometimes the message is a bit more serious.