Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Hollow victory' in May confidence vote

  • 13 December 2018
Image caption The Tory confidence vote is the top story across the board in Thursday's papers. The Herald calls the result a "hollow victory" as it suggests having 117 MPs vote against her will undermine the prime minister's authority.
Image caption The i calls the win "a stay of execution" but claims British politics is now in "purgatory" with a prime minister who can't force her deal through Parliament and a party that cannot get rid of her.
Image caption "May scrapes home" is the less-than-triumphant declaration in The Times Scotland. The paper reports that the "wounded" leader will be forced to quit Downing Street before the next election.
Image caption "Theresa May held off the rebellion, but the civil war continues" is the verdict of The Scotsman. The newspaper says the level of opposition to Mrs May was higher than expected.
Image caption The National jumps in with the headline "Lame Duck", reporting that Theresa May is "clinging on" after the Tory vote. In the article, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the prime minister is "fatally undermined" after a third of her party voted against her.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims the number of MPs voting against her puts Theresa May's future and the future of Brexit itself "in danger". Having to rely on anti-Brexit MPs to win the ballot has given them "leverage", the paper believes.
Image caption "Just let her get on with it" demands the Scottish Daily Express. Having survived the confidence vote, by 200 votes to 117, the prime minister has seized upon her "renewed mission" to deliver Brexit - but accepts she needs to win over a "significant number" of Conservative MPs who voted against her in Wednesday's ballot.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail echoes that sentiment, saying the PM "saw off plotters". The paper's other front page story claims that thousands of Scots could see their tax bills rise above other parts of the UK after middle-income families were "clobbered" in yesterday's Scottish budget.
Image caption The Press and Journal says the prime minister is "bloodied by rebellion" after her confidence vote win. It also claims the opening of the new Aberdeen bypass has already seen journey times improve.
Image caption The Courier's Perth edition also leads with Theresa May and the Scottish budget. But it also carries a story about a rescue attempt after reports of a person in the River Tay.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the withdrawal from football of Celtic star Lee Griffiths. It emerged yesterday the player was taking some time off for personal reasons. The paper claims "the striker is battling personal demons including gambling addiction".
Image caption Theresa May "survives the chop" but "chaos continues", according to the Daily Record. It also covers the Lee Griffiths story, saying that the 28-year-old has the full support of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

