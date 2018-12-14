Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scottish council tax bills 'set to soar'

  • 14 December 2018
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims Scots families could see their council tax bill triple after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed she is willing to consider tax hikes, proposed by the Scottish Greens, in a bid to gain support for the SNP's budget.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon said there was a "willingness" to strike a budget deal with the Greens on local tax reform.
Image caption The Herald leads with the Scottish government's official forecaster saying that middle-class professionals risk being deterred from chasing promotions and pay rises as a result of a tax double whammy.
Image caption The Scottish Sun writes that Scottish Parliament catering staff have been banned from saying gingerbread "man" amid an "anti-sexism crusade". Holyrood workers labelled the treats "person" over fears the traditional name could offend.
Image caption The Daily Record features the case of a woman who told bosses she was raped by colleague and was later sacked by firm who called her a liar. The paper says Jan Cruickshank has now been vindicated after receiving a £50,000 payout from her former employer.
Image caption The National says the UK Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish Parliament was entitled to pass the Continuity Bill in March to protect powers that are coming back to Scotland after Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says EU leaders have refused to listen to Theresa May's pleas over Brexit. It reports that the prime minister was told by French president Emmanuel Macron that there was no room for a "legal agreement" to time-limit the backstop.
Image caption The Times quotes senior Tories as saying their party is facing an irrevocable split over Brexit. Some Brexiteer factions were said to be threatening to go "on strike" until there was a change of leader, the paper reports.
Image caption "No Christmas present for May from EU", is the i's headline. It says European leaders will hold back key Brexit concessions until January.
Image caption The Courier writes that an internet security expert has warned companies to be extra vigilant after a Tayside travel firm was hacked by a gang who cheated holidaymakers out of thousands of pounds.
Image caption With a promise of "no boring Brexit stories in this paper", the Daily Star says baby Jesus is being replaced in hundreds of schools by a variety of characters. It says space monkeys and flamingos are among those woven into the Christmas story.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites