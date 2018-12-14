Image copyright Scottish government

A photograph by Harry Benson of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow will feature on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's Christmas card this year.

Ms Sturgeon said she was "delighted" with the image, which will be auctioned to raise money for charity.

The proceeds will go to Who Cares? Scotland, Maggie's Centres, The Salvation Army Scotland and The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.

Glasgow-born Benson is one of the world's most acclaimed photographers.

Artwork from the first minister's official Christmas cards have raised more than £170,000 for good causes since 2007.