Snow and freezing rain are expected to create dangerous travelling conditions as Storm Deirdre hits Scotland.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow and ice across the central belt, Tayside, Strathclyde and Fife from 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

Warnings are also in place for south west Scotland, Lothian, Highland and Grampian.

A band of freezing rain is forecast to hit on Saturday, one of the busiest festive shopping days of the year.

Forecasters said 5-10cm (2-4in) of snow was likely to fall widely in the warning zone, with some areas seeing 20cm (8in), and perhaps as much as 40cm (16in) over higher ground.

Both Met Office warnings are due to remain in place until Sunday morning.

Following a meeting of the Scottish government's Resilience Room on Friday, Transport Minister Michael Matheson said delays and cancellations on public transport were possible, while there could be interruptions to power supplies and telephone networks, and some rural communities may find themselves cut off.

Mr Matheson said: "I would encourage people in the affected areas to consider whether they need to make their journey.

"If they do, they should expect disruption. Drivers should plan their routes, leave plenty of time, follow Police Scotland travel advice and drive to the conditions."

Supt Louise Blakelock, deputy head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: "Freezing rain is highly unusual and is expected to result in the rapid development of widespread ice, which will lead to dangerous travelling conditions.

"I appreciate that many people will be planning Christmas shopping trips this weekend and have festive social events planned with family and friends, however, if you do travel, you are likely to experience significant delays.

"Congestion caused by all vehicles may restrict the emergency services, recovery vehicles, gritters and snowploughs from providing essential assistance or from clearing roads."

Health bosses in Glasgow have urged people to wear warm clothing and appropriate footwear if they are venturing out.

Hospitals experienced a surge of patients requiring X-rays and treatment after slips and falls following an overnight freeze on 4 December.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde director of public health Dr Linda de Caestecker said: "Fashion footwear such as high heels isn't appropriate when pavements and roads are icy - so be smart and wear shoes or boots with good grip ... and if going to a stylish party or event take a pair of fashion shoes with you to wear when you arrive."

She added: "Anyone going out to celebrate this weekend should also make sure they dress warmly and think about how much alcohol they are drinking.

"Even if you're not venturing far, please be careful as you step out the front door as black ice can take us by surprise."

The snow is expected to clear from the west by Sunday morning.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is also in place for the Northern Isles and Caithness between 12:00 on Saturday and 06:00 on Sunday. Winds are likely to gust up to 60-65mph.

