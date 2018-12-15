Scotland

Scotland's papers: The serial complainers costing police thousands

  • 15 December 2018
Image caption The Scotsman says police have identified 11 persistent complainers whose allegations against officers are costing the national force huge amounts of time and money.
Image caption The Herald leads with a warning from experts that progress in beating ailments caused by smoking and obesity is under threat as spending on public health campaigns has dropped to a record low.
Image caption The Daily Record says the Scottish father who fell to his death from the top of a 20ft town centre Christmas tree was looking forward to becoming a grandfather again. The paper says James Ogilvie, who was in his 50s and worked as a tree surgeon, was found fatally injured at the foot of the tree in Kirkcaldy in the early hours of Friday.
Image caption The Daily Star also carries the story on its front page, saying the man was thought to have been found unconscious near the tree by people leaving nearby Kitty's nightclub.
Image caption The Courier says Mr Ogilvie's daughter was due to give birth just hours before the accident.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that sales on the High Street are expected to continue beyond Christmas and it is feared some big chains could run out of money. The paper says some stores have slashed prices by 80%,
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Scotland's high streets are braced for more bad news with blizzards, heavy snow and freezing rain set to sweep across the country.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that a former manager of Celtic Boys Club is facing jail after being convicted of sexually abusing a string of teenagers. Frank Cairney, 83, abused eight boys while running St Columba's Boys Guild in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, and the under-16 team at Celtic Boys Club
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May had a "public war of words" with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker after criticism that "left a cloud" over the Brussels summit. "I've been very clear: don't call me nebulous," is the paper's headline.
Image caption A majority of the cabinet view Mrs May's Brexit deal as dead, says the Times. It reports that other options - including a second referendum - are being discussed. The paper says it comes after the prime minister faced "fresh humiliation" in Brussels.
Image caption The National says Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker became involved in a public argument on the last day of a crucial EU summit in Brussels as she sought concessions on her Brexit deal.
Image caption The i says homes could be cut off and Christmas shoppers will face treacherous conditions as parts of Britain face heavy snow, blizzards and freezing rain this weekend.
Image caption The Highlands edition of the Press and Journal says pupils have fallen seriously ill after drinking potentially fatal "vaping fluid" at Dingwall Academy. The school's rector has written to parents and carers following a number of incidents this week.

