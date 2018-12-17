Scotland

Scotland's papers: NHS boss pay-off and Brexit vote 'battle'

  • 17 December 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with the outgoing boss of NHS Scotland insisting that the pay-off received by former NHS Tayside's chief executive Lesley McLay was "good value for money".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption "Don't dare steal our Brexit," is the headline on the Daily Express, which reports that Theresa May's warning that a second referendum would plunge the country into fresh division. She has vowed to stop any new EU vote, the paper says.
Image copyright The i
Image caption "At last: a plan to end the UK's Brexit impasse," says the i. It also says cabinet ministers are pressuring the PM to let MPs vote on all of the options, while one cabinet faction will demand that the UK leaves without a deal.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says police are "desperate" to catch wanted criminals before the UK leaves the EU. The paper tells how detectives fear losing the the European Arrest Warrant "will cripple any manhunt outside the UK".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun has an interview with Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley in which she says she feared the show's judges had ruined her chances by giving her the lowest score out of the four finalists.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail says NHS Scotland's out-of-hours helpline is warning that some patients phoning with "less serious symptoms" may have to wait beyond its three-hour call-back target if it does not have enough staff this winter.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The PM's cabinet allies have publically demanded that she allows MPs a series of votes on options to break the Brexit deadlock, the Times says. Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Education Secretary Damian Hinds both backed the plan on Sunday, it reports.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, taken from his column in the paper. He says a second referendum would provoke "instant, deep and ineradicable feelings of betrayal".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star warns of three 60mph storms set to hit the UK over the festive period, as well as traffic chaos and increased pressure on hospitals with an increase in alcohol-related admissions. "Christmas Hampered" is its headline.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition reports on a large area of the beach near Carnoustie golf club being cordoned off by police after a man's body was washed up on the shore.

