Scotland

Scotland's papers: Rail 'chaos' goes on and May 'dares Corbyn'

  • 18 December 2018
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Continued problems with ScotRail services is the lead story in The Courier's Fife edition. The paper says SNP MSPs have warned that urgent action is needed "to end Fife's railway nightmare".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says Scots affected by eight days of railway "disarray" have been given no hope of an early end to the cancellations and disruptions which have been caused by ScotRail staff shortages.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition also reports on more than 80 trains being cancelled across the country on Monday. Commuters and Christmas shoppers in the Highlands were among those affected following a signalling fault at Perth.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Meanwhile, The Scotsman focuses on Theresa May daring Jeremy Corbyn to try and topple her government after she announced the Commons would not vote on her proposed Brexit deal until the middle of January.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says Mr Corbyn has gone "in for the kill" after he tabled a vote of no confidence in "lame duck prime minister" Theresa May.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption "May dares Corbyn to call vote of confidence," says the lead headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Theresa May is taking a calculated risk in refusing the Labour leader's "symbolic" vote on her leadership and challenging the opposition to call a formal vote of no confidence in the government.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The same headline appears on the Times' main story, which also says that the prime minister has secured the backing of Conservative Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party if the opposition takes up her offer.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National has its say on the no confidence vote, branding Jeremy Corbyn "woeful" for "bottling" out of trying to bring down the Tories.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption Ministers will be told to start spending £1.5bn set aside to prepare for the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal, the Scottish Daily Express says. The paper says that only a third of the money has been used so far.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i focuses on Jeremy Corbyn's motion of no confidence in Theresa May, as the Labour leader accuses her of "dither and delay". Criticised from "all sides", May insists the choice is "her deal or no deal", the paper reports.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail says three of Britain's biggest childcare charities, Barnardo's, Quarriers and the Aberlour Child Care Trust, are being investigated by Police Scotland over allegations of child abuse.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Sun reports on the death of a police officer whose body was found in a burn in Carnoustie after he had reportedly been at a Christmas party.

