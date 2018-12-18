Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trend for unusual names continues but more than a third of parents chose from the top 50

Olivia and Jack have continued their reign as the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2018.

Jack has now topped the boys' list for 11 years running, while Olivia is number one for a third year.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that Emily was again in second place for girls while James and Oliver tied for the boys' number two position.

Grace and Rory were new entries in the top 10s, with Georgia, Rosie and Jaxon among the fastest risers.

NRS registered the births of 23,253 girls and 24,532 boys in the period up to 1 December.

Unique forenames

The long-term trend for parents to choose unusual names for their children has continued.

In total, 2,635 girls and 2,085 boys were given first forenames that were unique. Forty years ago only 843 boys had unique first names.

However, more than a third of parents opted for names that are consistently popular.

The top 50 girls' first names accounted for 37% of all those registered, while for boys the figure was 39%