Scotland

Scotland's papers: Ferry 'terror' and 100 days until Brexit

  • 19 December 2018
Image copyright Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a dramatic image of toppled lorries on a ferry at Cairnryan in south-west Scotland. It reports that "terrified" lorry drivers feared the vessel would capsized when it hit rough seas during a crossing from Larne in Northern Ireland.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption There is a similar image on the front page of The Scottish Sun. Inside the newspaper reports that ferry operation P&O is facing questions over why the boat was allowed to sail during the 65mph storm, and whether the vehicles were properly secured.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland carries the headline "'Big dip' terror decks trucks", and reports that the Cairnryan port was forced to close on Tuesday as a result of the "carnage" on board the ferry.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption With 100 days to go until Brexit, The Scotsman reports that Theresa May's cabnet have agreed to step up preparations for a no-deal exit from the European Union. It says thousands of soldiers are being put on standby and £2bn will be distributed to government departments.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Irish Sea ferry drama and the countdown to Brexit also feature on the front page of The Herald. But it leads with claims that Scotland's cancer waiting times performances is the "worst on record".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper focuses on preparations for a no-deal Brexit. It says the public and businesses have been told to prepare for a "hard" split from the EU, while the SNP, Lib Dems, Greens and Plaid Cymru have tabled a vote of no confidence in the UK government.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail describes the situation as "no deal mayhem", and lists a series of contingency plans drawn up by the UK government. Among them is a 100-page "dossier" on how to cope with "possible chaos at ports" which is being offered to six million businesses.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Scottish prosecutors are closing in on two Libyans suspected of planning the Lockerbie bombing, according to the Scottish edition of The Times.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph carries a story on its front page reporting that Scotland has "by far the worst mobile phone coverage" in the UK. It says Ofcom found that 38% of Scotland's geographic area has good coverage from all mobile operators.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The police officer whose body was found in a burn in Carnoustie spent his final hours on a night out with friends and colleagues, according to the Dundee edition of The Courier. Police have said their colleague's death was most likely the result of a "tragic accident".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with the comments of Conservative MP Nicholas Soames in the House of Commons, apparently directed at the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford. The paper says Mr Soames could clearly be heard telling the Scottish politician to "go back to the Isle of Skye".
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The cost of building a new primary school in Elgin has risen by £1.3m, according to the Moray edition of The Press and Journal. It says Linkwood Primary School was supposed to open this summer but construction has yet to begin.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that the brother of a Scottish winner of Big Brother has died - and a third brother is accused of killing him.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites