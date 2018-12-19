Final Euro fishing deal 'challenging'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The talks were expected to be the last before Brexit

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) has described a European deal reached in the early hours as "challenging but acceptable".

The negotiations at the December Fisheries Council are expected to be the last before Brexit.

The SFF has repeated that it believed only the UK's departure from the Common Fisheries Policy can serve the country's "best interests".

The UK government said the deal ensured "sustainable levels" of fishing.

Scottish boats will see increases in total allowable catch for monkfish, hake and haddock.

But the quotas for several other key species have been cut. There is also a ban on discarding fish, which comes into force from 1 January.

'Dysfunctional' system

The SFF said the whole system is long overdue for change.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "Fish stocks go in cycles and there's never been a year when there isn't some up and some down.

These negotiations were the culmination of months of government-led work with the devolved administrations George Eustice, UK fisheries minister

"But for us it's the overlay of the Common Fisheries Policy and it's not overstating the matter to say the dysfunctional way that that's applied.

"It's remote and central and it's not the way you should run fisheries. There are demonstrations elsewhere of how you do that effectively."

Mr Armstrong's comments were supported by the Shetland Fishermen's Association.

Executive officerSimon Collins said: "Despite the abundance of local fish stocks, Shetland's fishermen and fishing communities are to be punished by distant bureaucrats who are utterly obsessed with unworkable rules.

"The Scottish fisheries minister and his team have been a strong voice for our industry throughout these talks, but the CFP ensures that the European Commission can mismanage fisheries at will and other countries can gang up to harvest more of the natural resources around our shores than we can. This has to end."

Scientific evidence

The UK government said this year's deal supports the industry while protecting fish stocks.

Fisheries minister George Eustice said: "These negotiations were the culmination of months of government-led work with the devolved administrations, industry and environmental NGOs, to secure the best possible deal for the whole of the UK fishing industry.

"We entered into discussions knowing that a good deal needed to carefully balance progress towards sustainability targets, while ensuring that we listen to the scientific evidence on the health of fish stocks and safeguard a profitable future for our hard-working fleet.

"We welcome quota increases for important species like megrim and hake, and progress towards achieving sustainable fisheries - in what was a particularly challenging year of negotiations for all member states."

The UK delegation included representatives from the UK's devolved administrations, including Scottish government cabinet secretary for rural economy Fergus Ewing.