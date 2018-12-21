Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 14 December - 21 December

  • 21 December 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 December - 21 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

the Airlie memorial outside Kirriemuir. Image copyright Neil Milne
Image caption The Airlie memorial outside Kirriemuir, Angus, as photographed by Neil Milne.
Melrose Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh took this picture of Melrose is decked out in its seasonal attire.
Larbert Loch Image copyright Roy Whittaker
Image caption Roy Whittaker captured this sunrise at Larbert Loch.
Beautiful evening at Inverness riverside Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Beautiful evening at Inverness riverside, pictured here by Gordon Bain.
Moon over Salisbury Crags Image copyright Sandy Kerr
Image caption Sandy Kerr took this picture of the moon over Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh.
Moray fishing village of Burghead Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption A picture taken by Tom McPherson on the approach to the Moray fishing village of Burghead, from a rather choppy sea!
Botanics Edinburgh Image copyright Alasdair Friend
Image caption A stunning lights display at Botanics Edinburgh last Saturday night, captured by Alasdair Friend.
Glen Etive stag Image copyright Dawn Farrell
Image caption This stag stopped so Dawn Farrell could take a picture in Glen Etive.
The Christmas tree at the Dome in Edinburgh Image copyright Jason Curl
Image caption This Christmas tree at the Dome in Edinburgh makes it look very festive. Jason Curl took this snap on his visit.
Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Alex Grant took this picture of the view from Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.
Round Church in Bowmore, Islay Image copyright David Livingstone
Image caption The Round Church in Bowmore, Islay, under the stars. Taken by David Livingstone.
Lossiemouth lighthouse Image copyright Gillian Brown
Image caption Gillian Brown took this picture on a visit to Lossiemouth lighthouse on a cool December day.
sunrise over Dundee Image copyright Malcolm Ogilvie
Image caption Malcolm Ogilvie caught this picture of the last of a beautiful Dundee sunrise.
Snowy Blair Castle Image copyright Mhairi Hastie Smith
Image caption Blair Castle looked snowy when Mhairi Hastie Smith visited.
Whin park in Inverness. Image copyright Mark Sutherland
Image caption Mark Sutherland thought Whin Park in Inverness looked like a winter wonderland.
Presentational white space

All images are subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story