Scotland

Scotland's papers: Con artist jailed over 'sickest' fraud

  • 20 December 2018
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a woman who claimed to have been at the scene of the Manchester bombing and London Bridge attack, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire. Ruksana Ashraf, from Edinburgh, made fake insurance claims totalling £180,000 and was jailed for three years for the fraud.
Image caption The story also features on the front of the Daily Star, which describes Ashraf as a "fraud queen" following the case at Inner London Crown Court.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Ashraf made dozens of fraudulent claims using multiple mobile sim cards and fake contact details to make bogus applications.
Image caption The Herald splashes on what it calls the "farce" at Westminster, after a row developed around claims Jeremy Corbyn called Theresa May a "stupid woman". The dispute was branded a "distraction" from Brexit by Nicola Sturgeon, who was in London for talks with the PM.
Image caption Mr Corbyn denies the comment, says The Times, but some Tory MPs have accused him of sexism. He claims he said "stupid people", rather than "stupid woman".
Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption The row is labelled an "end-of-term panto" for MPs in the Daily Telegraph. The paper records the "oh-yes-he-did" claims and "oh-no-he-didn't" denials as it points out that Brexit is just 100 days away.
Image caption The i also calls the incident an outbreak of "panto politics", as it details EU warnings that no-deal Brexit will disrupt air travel, cause delays at the border and leave Britons abroad with an uncertain status.
Image caption The Mail accuses Mr Corbyn of lying about his alleged stupid woman comment. The paper consulted four lip-readers in its analysis of the House of Commons footage to try and determine what the Labour leader said.
Image caption In other Brexit news, The National criticises the UK government's white paper on immigration. The paper claims it ignores Scotland's needs and quotes Nicola Sturgeon who said it was "an act of vandalism".
Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption The Sun reports that a lottery winner has been charged with attacking her former partner. Jackpot winner Gillian Bayford is alleged to have assaulted Gavin Innes last October.
Image caption The Press and Journal details plans for greater transparency around so-called "golden goodbyes" for top level university staff. The plans follow what the paper terms a "cronyism row" at Robert Gordon University.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites