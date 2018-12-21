Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lockerbie remembered and starved toddler

  • 21 December 2018
Image caption Two-year-old Lauren Wade starved to death at the hands of her mother and her partner. Lauren's mum Margaret Wade and her partner Marie Sweeney's guilty plea made the Scottish Sun's front page.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also has the death of Lauren Wade on its front page. Is asks: 'How could this little girl be starved to death in modern Scotland?'
Image caption The Daily Record said the child was 'left to die in utter squalor'.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's call for Theresa May to call a second EU referendum and "end the sorry mess" over Brexit is the National's front page. The Lockerbie anniversary also features, 30 years on from the air disaster.
Image caption The Lockerbie anniversary also appears on the Herald front page, as do comments from the first minister about Scotland's 'chaotic' rail network.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and The Mearns edition features the jailing of John Donachy's murderers.
Image caption The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire version of the Press and Journal features a story about further delays to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route. It will not be finished until the new year.
Image caption The Scotsman's front page said the chaos caused by drones at Gatwick Airport would have implications for days - a busy time for travel with people trying to get home for Christmas.
Image caption Travel chaos at Gatwick Airport features on the Times' front page. It said 350,000 passengers were caught up in the issue.
Image caption The Telegraph claims 'eco-warriors' were behind the airport drone attack.
Image caption The Gatwick disruption also makes the i's front page - it notes that the Army were called in to deal with the situation. A crackdown on drones is now likely, according to the paper.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express asks how an airport can be brought to a standstill like this.
Image caption The Scottish Star front page claims Iain Lee, who was on ITV's I'm a Celebrity programme, saved a man's life after he took an overdose.
Image caption The Annandale Herald, which serves the area including the town of Lockerbie, uses its front page to remember those who died in the air disaster.

