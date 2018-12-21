Image caption Kaiam Corporation office in Livingston

Hundreds of workers at a West Lothian computer factory face an uncertain future after being told they would not receive their Christmas wages.

Staff at optical components manufacturer Kaiam Corporation were told their pay had been delayed because of cash flow problems.

The workers were also told to stay away from the firms's plant in Livingston.

Around 300 people work at the factory and local politicians have hit out at the uncertainty.

One employee, who was at the staff meeting but asked not to be named, said: "We were all called in to a meeting and they read out a statement from the people who run the company saying there wasn't enough money to pay the wages.

"The usual pay day is the 27th but it had been brought forward to the 21st for Christmas but now they say they don't even know if it will be paid on the 27th, my rent is due in the next few days and I don't know what I am going to do."

Enterprise grant

Kaiam, which is headquartered in the United States, manufactures parts that are used in the technology that allows data to be sent at high speeds between multiple servers in data centres.

In 2014 the firm was given a £850,000 Scottish Enterprise grant to relocate some of its production from a site in China to Livingston.

The leader of West Lothian Council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said: "We are seeking clarification from the company with regards to what their immediate plans are for the plant in Livingston. However there is a lack of clear information and there are a number of unanswered questions.

"Clearly the situation is deeply concerning for Kaiam employees and their families. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We understand that staff have not been paid, as yet, this month. That is obviously devastating news, especially so at this time of year.

A Scottish Enterprise spokesperson said: "This is undoubtedly a concerning and difficult time for Kaiam staff and we will support them in any way we can. We are working closely with the company, West Lothian Council, Skills Development Scotland and all partners, and are committed to achieving the best possible outcome."

SNP Livingston MP Hannah Bardell said: "First and foremost we need to get more information for the workers because they have been left in this horrible limbo."

Lothians Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: "I am very concerned about the news regarding workers at Kaiam. These are hundreds of hard working people left in the lurch before Christmas with no knowledge of what will happen with their jobs."