Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Heart in a box' transplants and £76m lottery win

  • 22 December 2018
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a man from East Lothian and a woman from Glasgow becoming the first two people in Scotland to receive revolutionary "heart in a box" transplants. The procedure involves the world's first portable system which keeps human organs warm and functioning outside the body.
Image caption The Sun's top story is on builder Andrew Clark from Boston, Lincolnshire, who won £76m in the EuroMillions. The grandfather-of-three found the winning ticket in a stash of tickets in his van, six weeks after the draw.
Image caption Builder Mr Clark also makes the front page of Saturday's Daily Express, joking that he nearly became the man who lost out on £76m. It was only when his girlfriend urged him to check his stockpile of tickets in the van that he found his winning slip.
Image caption The Herald says a breakdown of high earners compiled by the Cabinet Office has revealed that the boss of ScotRail, Alex Hynes, has had a "bumper" pay rise and is now earning between £270,000 and £275,000.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the boss of American-based technology firm Kaiam being criticised after visiting the company's Scottish plant in Livingston then jetting off before they were told there was no money to pay them as usual on 24 December.
Image caption The National focuses on violence on the streets of Barcelona as riot police clash with Catalonian independence protesters demonstrating at a meeting of the Spanish cabinet.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Moray edition says cold case detectives have received more than 20 calls since they made a renewed appeal for information on the 42nd anniversary of the disappearance of Renee MacRae from her home in Inverness.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with a man suffering a serious head injury after a mass fight involving up to 30 people broke out in a city street.
Image caption The Times leads on the Gatwick Airport chaos, but focuses on claims that earlier this year the Department of Transport delayed plans for a draft bill aimed at controlling the use of drones to stop them being used near airports.
Image caption Saturday's Telegraph leads with an interview with Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, who has described EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker as "grotesque" and "ghastly" and criticised the way he treated Theresa May.
Image caption The Mail describes the person - or persons - behind the drone problems at Gatwick Airport as "taunting" police amid a "cat and mouse" game to catch them. The drone "mockingly" flashed its lights at officers on the ground below when it reappeared on Friday evening, the paper reports.

